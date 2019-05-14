Conference For Employers Of Immigrants Scheduled

Amarillo—
Build Your Business by Building Bridges is the subject of a conference for employers of immigrants, taking place Wednesday, June 5 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
The conference begins with dinner at 5:00pm, followed by the conference at 6:00.
Father Jim Schmitmeyer, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and director of the Rural Life Committee for the Diocese of Amarillo, will present a talk entitled
Schmoe’s Autobody: Vision and Motivation in the Workplace. His talk will be followed by a
Panel Discussion: Employer/Employee Relationships, which will be led by Catholics Mike Scouten, owner of Mission Dairy in Hereford and Paul Miguel of Miguel Dairy Supply, also in Hereford. The conference will conclude with a presentation by Shawn Duvall of Puentes/Bridges, Inc., of Fountain City, Wisc., who will speak on the subject
Cultural Immersion.
Cost of the workshop is $25 per person. To register or for more details, please call Father Schmitmeyer at St. John the Evangelist Church, 274-7064.