Construction Underway On New Holy Cross Event Center

“There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to tear down, and a time to build.”
--Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3
Amarillo—After nearly 80 years of faithful service, first as Price College Gym, then as Alamo Catholic High School Gym, and for the past 19 years as Holy Cross Gymnasium, the oldest gym in continuous service in the Texas Panhandle is being retired.
A new chapter for Holy Cross Catholic Academy is being constructed in the form of an estimated $2 million event center, which will replace the gym at 1901 North Spring. The new 16,500 square foot building, which will have approximately 50% more usage space that the current gym, is expected to be ready for use sometime in early 2020, according to HCCA Head of School Angela Seidenberger.
The new building will feature:
• A regulation basketball court, which can be split into two volleyball courts for future tournaments or two basketball courts for basketball practices, with a moveable curtain separating the courts;
• A permanent stage for drama, band concerts, commencement exercises and fundraisers;
• Home and visitor dressing rooms for both boys and girls;
• A gathering area;
• A concession stand;
• A weight room;
• A full kitchen;
• Two offices;
• Modern day heating and air conditioning;
• Hot water; and,
• A washer and dryer.
“This is an exciting time for Holy Cross as a school and community as we embark on a journey to fulfill a life-long dream of the school: to have a gymnasium on campus available for all of our students,” said Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, who is serving as Capital Campaign chair for the new Event Center. “Our mission is defined as being committed to educating the whole person in the Catholic Tradition, empowering students to become Disciples of Christ, lifelong learners and responsible citizens.
“Part of the ‘whole person’ includes extra-curricular activities for our young adults. To this point, we have not provided an ideal opportunity to our students with the current facility and its location off campus. Holy Cross has made the decision to construct a new gymnasium on campus that will provide all the modern amenities of a new building without leaving the campus.”
Mike Buccola and Floyd Lane are contractors for the new event center, and it was Lane who has helped spearhead the construction project.
“This is a project that is long overdue for our student body at Holy Cross,” he said. “This should’ve been done years ago and there’s been lots of talk about having a building on campus for years, but nobody has ever followed through.
“The gym at 1901 North Spring has done its time and when you factor in the number of issues that are unrepairable at that location, plus consider all the issues that have occurred because of the hot conditions in that gym, the time has come to build a new facility and one that is on the Bonham street campus.”
Lane added that during volleyball and basketball season that parents and Holy Cross staff spend on average 80 minutes a day driving students back and forth from the current gym, travel time and gas time that will be reduced drastically with the new on-campus facility.
“I have had a number of parents thank us for getting this new building constructed,” he said. “They appreciate the convenience of having such a building on our campus.
“This new gym/event center means new life for Holy Cross,” said Angela Seidenberger, Head of School at HCCA. “I am grateful that we have the dedicated benefactors and support from our community to make this dream become a reality. Our students and community are so deserving of this building and I can't wait for them to enjoy all it has to offer.
“The Book of James talks about how ‘the farmer waits for the land to yield its valuable crop, patiently waiting for the autumn and spring rains,’” said Holy Cross Athletic Director Tim Gallegos. “After nearly two decades as athletic director, it is wonderful to finally see the fulfillment of a long awaited dream of the Holy Cross family, past and present.”
So far, $850,000 has been raised toward the construction of the new event center. For additional information about the new HCCA Event Center or to make a monetary gift, please contact Seidenberger or Holy Cross publicist Miechele Ronquillo during school hours at 355-9637.