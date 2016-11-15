Conversation With Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

Editor’s Note: This conversation originally aired during the 11th annual RadioThon to benefit St. Valentine Catholic Radio, 1360AM, KDJW.



The West Texas Catholic: Bishop Zurek, as a society, we can never say the words “thank you” enough. We have much to be grateful for, in the Diocese of Amarillo…



Bishop Patrick J. Zurek: The generosity of being able to say thank you, to be able to say it freely, naturally, and sincerely, in a sense, is a gift itself. It pours forth from the love of God, the love God has for us. St. John in his first letter to the community wrote this: “In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as expiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also must love one another…This is how we know that we remain in Him and He in us…God is love, and whoever remains in love remains in God and God in him.”



We have to ask ourselves would anyone even have the capacity to love and from love to be grateful unless they have first been loved. Let’s face it: we are hopefully born into the hands of loving parents. A loving mommy, a loving daddy who through their holding of us, staying up nights when we are infants, and nurturing us into young adulthood and adulthood and then through life—they sacrifice so much and it comes only out of love. It is love they have received from their parents, but we have to go all the way back to God. God loved us so much that He had the thought of us and in a sense could not live without us and created us.



He gave us life. For this we should be grateful. He gave us a loving family; He gave us friends. Our gratitude must be there also. In a very real sense, we say that God is love. Since we say that Scripture teaches us in Genesis that we are created in the image and likeness of God, we know that we were created by love, in love, and for love. For all of this we need to be grateful.



St. Paul had an insight when he wrote to the church at Rome. He said that gratitude has to start from love, love by God, and then from love flows gratitude. He wrote, “For what can be known about God is evident to the people because God made it evident to them. Ever since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes of eternal power and divinity have been able to be understood and be perceived in what He has made.” As a result of that, people have no excuse. This is the key line: “For although they (the people) knew God, they did not accord Him the glory as God or give Him thanks.” Paul saw the lack of generosity, or he saw ingratitude, as the major sin. We have been blessed in this country; we have been blessed through our church. We should be grateful for our families and friends, for the love of God.



Look around the world at the beauty of creation. As Pope Francis reminded us so beautifully in one of his exhortations: the beauty of the world—the beauty of something as simple as a rose. As most of you know I have a lovely garden and in the morning I like to go around and stoop to smell the fragrance of the roses. So often, all I can think of is if this is so beautiful not only to sight and our ability to smell its perfume, if these beautiful flowers are here for such a short time. How much more beautiful must the face of God be! So I thank God for the rose; I thank God for the future and for my vision of His face.



I think we should all be grateful for truth, truth that keeps us in Christ and keeps us on the narrow path of salvation. Thank God for all his gifts, for the knowledge He has given us of Himself, for the dignity which He has given us through Baptism. It has made the Paschal Mystery, His dying and His rising, real for each of us individually. He has given us the dignity of being Children of God, brothers and sisters to Jesus Christ.



For all this, I think all of us would have to bend the knee and proclaim the Glory of God. Give Him honor as God, but above all be grateful to God. Show generosity, my dear friends in Christ; show it through the generosity of your love for others. Show it through the generosity of your lavish mercy where you act as God acts. St. Augustine says that God finds it easier to be merciful than to judge. Be grateful for the goods you have as I am grateful for the goods you share for the benefit of others. We all can give and we all can humble ourselves to receive.



I remember, as I may have mentioned before, one trick-or-treating Halloween Eve; we were probably fifth graders. We went to a house; we had no clue who lived there. An elderly lady came out and told us that no one had been to her house. She was so poor all that she had was soda crackers and unshelled pecans. She gave each of us two soda crackers and three pecans. Obviously this was burned in my memory. She was so delighted that she had something to give. Out of her poverty she gave us the most she had, like the Widow’s Mite. Because of our arrogance and sassiness at that age, we might have said, “That’s all she’s giving us; we can throw it away.” But she gave us so much more than two crackers and three pecans. She showed us the joy of being able to give, even out of poverty, and her gratitude that we went to her home.



I say that we because we all can give, but we should allow ourselves to receive, no matter how small the gift. St. John Paul once said, possibly in the exhortation, Church in America: “No one is so poor they cannot give something and no one is so rich they cannot receive something.” Because in receiving a tiny gift you bring joy to another and you obviously, in return, show your gratitude for it.



I thank all of you here in the Diocese of Amarillo for your Faith. I am so very grateful when you do not take the easy way out, but the road of higher truth and live the rigors of the Gospel. You even allow yourself to suffer a little for the benefit of others. When you practice the Faith you help the ones who cannot help themselves. You love the supposedly “unlovable”; I couldn’t be more grateful for that because that makes you Christ-like. I am grateful when you go against the grain and welcome the stranger. It may not be the popular thing to do but it certainly is the right thing to do. I am so very grateful for your generosity to the poor and the needy, and those on the periphery of society; that is where we meet Christ. I am also so very grateful when you reconcile with those you have harmed in whatever way or when you accept the forgiveness of another.



I also thank you for the generosity you continually give to the Church. You make our mission possible, no matter how small, how large. We all work together to further the Kingdom of God in the High Plains of our home that we know as the Diocese of Amarillo. Thank you for your generosity to the Church by helping people, through building and maintaining our parish property, the instrument of ministry to helping others. Thank you for your support of the United Catholic Appeal. Thank you for your generosity to Preparing the Way. We hope our new Center for Pastoral Ministry will be completed before the end of the year.



I thank you for all your expressions to help for others. Let us not be like the people of Rome to whom Paul wrote: “Let us never be accused of ingratitude.” Let people see us and see what we do and say, “Wow! Is this not a generous people? Are they not grateful for what God has given to them?” Don’t they truly live, as St. Augustine said, that the gift given is meant to be shared. I am so proud of all of you when you take that to heart and share so much with so many. God bless you all and have a great Thanksgiving!



Nota Editorial: La presente conversación originalmente se transmitió por Radio Católica Saint Valentine, 1360AM, KDJW durante el 11º RadioThon anual.



West Texas Catholic: Obispo Zurek, nuestra sociedad jamás podría decir “gracias” en exceso. En la Diócesis de Amarillo tenemos tanto qué agradecer…



Obispo Patrick J. Zurek: La generosidad de poder dar las gracias y de poder decir “gracias” libremente con naturalidad y con sinceridad, en cierto sentido es por su propia cuenta un don que brota del amor de Dios, el amor que Dios tiene por nosotros. San Juan escribió en su primera carta a la comunidad, “En esto está el amor: no es que nosotros hayamos amado a Dios, sino que él nos amó y envió a su Hijo como víctima por nuestros pecados. Queridos, si Dios nos amó de esta manera, también nosotros debemos amarnos mutuamente…así sabemos que permanecemos en Dios y él en nosotros…Dios es amor y el que permanece en el amor permanece en Dios y Dios en él.”



Debemos preguntarnos, ¿podría alguien tener la capacidad de amar y por amor tener gratitud sin haber sido amado primero? Es de esperarse que nacimos de padres amorosos. Una mamá y un papá que con amor nos cargaron, pasaron noches en vela cuando éramos infantes y nos ayudaron a crecer y que tan sólo por amor sacrificaron tanto durante toda la vida. Han recibido el amor de sus padres, pero debemos trazar hasta Dios las raíces de ese amor. Tanto nos ama Dios que pensó en nosotros y en cierto sentido no podía estar sin nosotros y nos crió. Nos dio la vida. Debemos estar agradecidos por eso. Nos dio una familia amorosa; nos dio amigos. Nuestra gratitud también debe corresponder. En sentido muy real decimos que Dios es amor. Puesto que decimos lo que la Escritura nos enseña que fuimos creados a imagen y semejanza de Dios, sabemos que fuimos creados por el amor, en el amor y para el amor. Por todo esto debemos dar gracias.



Cuando San Pablo escribió a la Iglesia en Roma, dijo con certeza que la gratitud debe empezar en el amor, amados por Dios y del amor fluye la gratitud. Escribió así: “Todo lo que se puede conocer de Dios lo tienen ante sus ojos, pues Dios se lo manifestó. Lo que Él es y que no podemos ver ha pasado a ser visible gracias a la creación del universo, y por sus obras captamos algo de su eternidad, de su poder y de su divinidad”. De modo que no tienen disculpa; como lo dice esta frase “A pesar de que conocían a Dios, no le rindieron honores ni le dieron gracias”. Pablo vio la falta de generosidad, vio la ingratitud como un gran pecado. En este país hemos tenido gran bendición; la bendición de nuestra iglesia. Debemos estar agradecidos por nuestras familias, amistades y por el amor de Dios.



Miren en el mundo la belleza de la creación. Como nos recuerda el Papa Francisco de manera tan bella en una de sus exhortaciones: lo bello del mundo—lo bello de algo tan sencillo como una rosa. Muchos de ustedes saben que tengo un hermoso jardín y en la mañana me gusta inclinarme a oler la fragancia de las rosas. A menudo, sólo puedo pensar si una rosa es tan bella a la vista y a nuestra capacidad de oler su perfume, si estas flores tan bellas están aquí por tan poco tiempo; ¡cuánto más bello ha de ser el rostro de Dios! Entonces le doy gracias a Dios por la rosa; doy gracias a Dios por el futuro y por mi visión de Su rostro.



Creo que todos debiéramos dar gracias por la verdad, la verdad que nos mantiene en Cristo y en el camino estrecho de la salvación. Dar gracias a Dios por todos sus dones, porque Él se nos ha dado a conocer, por la dignidad que Él nos ha dado por el Bautismo. Nos ha hecho el Misterio Pascual, Su muerte y Su resurrección, algo real para cada uno de nosotros. Él nos ha dado la dignidad de ser Hijos de Dios, hermanos y hermanas de Jesucristo.



Por todo esto creo que nosotros debiéramos doblar la rodilla y proclamar la Gloria de Dios. Darle honor como Dios, pero sobre todo dar gracias a Dios. Muestren generosidad, queridos amigos en Cristo; muéstrenla en la generosidad de su amor al prójimo. Muestren la generosidad de su gran misericordia cuando actúan como Dios actúa. Dice San Agustín que a Dios le es más fácil tener misericordia que juzgar. Den gracias por los bienes que tienen como yo doy gracias por los bienes que ustedes comparten para el bien del prójimo. Todos podemos dar y todos podemos ser humildes para recibir.



Creo que ya les he platicado que cuando estaba como en el quinto grado, un Halloween, fuimos a una casa sin tener idea quién vivía allí. Una anciana salió y nos dijo que nadie había ido a su casa. Era tan pobre que sólo tenía unas galletas saladas y unas nueces con cáscara. Nos dio a cada uno dos galletas y tres nueces. Es obvio que esto se grabó en mi memoria. Le dio tanto gusto tener algo que dar.



De su pobreza, nos dio lo mejor que tenía, como las Dos Monedas de la Viuda. Quizá por arrogancia e insolencia a esa edad hayamos dicho, “Es todo lo que nos dio y lo podemos tirar”. Pero nos dio mucho más que dos galletas y tres nueces. Nos mostró el gozo de poder dar a pesar de su pobreza y nos mostró la gratitud por que fuimos a su casa.



Lo digo porque todos podemos dar, pero debemos saber recibir sin importar el tamaño del regalo. San Juan Pablo en cierta vez dijo, quizá en la exhortación, La Iglesia en América: “Nadie es tan pobre que no pueda dar algo y nadie es tan rico que no pueda recibir algo”. Porque al recibir un regalo pequeño le das gozo a alguien y obviamente, en cambio, le muestras gratitud por eso.



Les doy gracias a todos ustedes aquí en la Diócesis de Amarillo por su Fe. Estoy tan agradecido cuando no toman el camino fácil sino el camino más alto de la verdad y viven los rigores del Evangelio. Ustedes hasta llegan a sufrir algo por el beneficio del prójimo. Cuando practican la Fe, ustedes ayudan a quienes no pueden ayudarse a sí mismos. Aman a los que supuestamente “no se pueden amar”; tengo la máxima gratitud por eso porque los hace como Cristo. Estoy agradecido cuando van contra la corriente y dan la bienvenida al forastero. Quizá no sea popular hacerlo pero es correcto hacerlo. Estoy tan agradecido por su generosidad al pobre y al necesitado y a los marginados de la sociedad; es allí en donde encontramos a Cristo. También estoy tan agradecido cuando se reconcilian con personas a quienes han herido de algún modo y cuando aceptan el perdón de otra persona.



También les agradezco la generosidad que continuamente muestran a la Iglesia. Ustedes hacen posible nuestra misión, no importa cuán grandes o pequeñas sean las obras. Todos obramos juntos para avanzar el Reino de Dios en el Altiplano de nuestro hogar que conocemos como la Diócesis de Amarillo. Gracias por su generosidad a la Iglesia al ayudar a la gente, al edificar y mantener la propiedad de la parroquia, el instrumento del ministerio de ayuda al prójimo. Gracias por su apoyo a la Campaña Católica Unida. Gracias por ser generosos Preparando el Camino. Tenemos esperanza que el Nuevo Centro de Ministerio Pastoral se complete antes del fin de año.



Les doy las gracias por todas sus expresiones de ayuda al prójimo. No seamos como la gente de Roma a la que Pablo escribió: “Que jamás se nos acuse de ingratitud”, Que cuando la gente nos vea y vea lo que hacemos, puedan decir “¡Miren qué gente tan generosa! ¿Acaso no se nota su gratitud por lo que Dios les ha dado?” ¿Acaso no viven en verdad como dijo San Agustín que el don es para compartirlo? Tengo tanto orgullo de ustedes cuando ponen eso en sus corazones y comparten tanto con tanta gente. ¡Que Dios los bendiga a todos ustedes y que pasen un gran Día de Acción de Gracias!

