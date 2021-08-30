CORE Retreat Scheduled Saturday, Oct. 9

Amarillo—The relationship of the Catechetical Leader with God, based on 1 John 4:19, “We love because He first loved us,’ is the theme of a CORE Retreat Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:00am in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
The retreat is open to all Catechetical Leaders, including catechists K-12 and youth ministry core teams, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation and Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director.
Activities include Praise and Worship, keynote presentations by Father Shane D. Wieck, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and Deacon Davin Winger of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman and presentations from Sister María Elena and Guzman. The day concludes with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Diocesan Pastoral Center Chapel, followed by Mass at 5:30pm at St. Laurence Church, 2300 North Spring.
The retreat is free of charge, but registration is encouraged to have an accurate count for lunch, which will be served at 12:15.
To register for the retreat, please go to amarillodiocese.org/catechetical-leaders-retreat or contact the Diocesan Faith Formation or Youth Ministry Office at 806-383-2243.