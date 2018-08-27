Credible Catholic Workshop Saturday, Oct. 20

Amarillo—The Diocesan Office of Faith Formation invites everyone to attend a Credible Catholic Workshop, presented by the Magis Center, on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10:00am to noon in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th.



The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 15, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation.



“I encourage every parish in the Diocese of Amarillo to bring as many people as possible to learn about this new resource,” she said. “This is an opportunity to learn more about this incredible, new, free resource. It’s a resource one can use at their own pace and whenever and wherever they see fit.”



Credible Catholic is an offshoot of Magis Center with the explicit mission to provide educational products that are powerful, productive, persuasive, credible and free.



The workshop will also present Seven Essential Modules that Catholics must know, according to Father Robert Spitzer, SJ:

• Evidence of a soul from medical studies;

• Evidence of God from science;

• Evidence of God from philosophy;

• Proof of the Resurrection;

• Why be Catholic?;

• Where to find true happiness?; and,

• Why God allows suffering in the world?



“Successive PEW surveys in 2012 and 2016 have shown that religion is on a steep decline,” said Sister María Elena. “Our youth is particularly hard hit. Those aged 18-29 select none as their religious affiliation 40.2% of the time (now known as “nones”). This is up from 23% from 2006 to 2016. This will grow to 50% in seven years if left unabated.”



For additional information about the Credible Catholic workshop on Oct. 20 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, please contact Sister María Elena at 383-2243, ext. 113 or go to the Credible Catholic website, www.crediblecatholic.com.

