Dalhart Brawt Trot Oct. 17

Dalhart—The Youth Group at St. Anthony of Padua Church presents the ninth annual Brawt Trot Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at 9:00am. The event will begin in the south parking lot of People’s Church at 1929 Apache Drive.
Friday, Oct. 2 is the early registration deadline for the 5K run and One Mile Walk/Fun Run. The entry fee is $20.00 per person, according to event spokesperson Renae Lenz. After Oct. 2, the registration fee will increase to $25.00 per person.
All proceeds from the annual Brawt Trot will benefit a number of youth conferences attended by St. Anthony of Padua youth during calendar year 2021.
Registration forms are available at the parish office at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1306 Oak Avenue or on the parish website at stanthony-dalhart.org., in the calendar portion under the News and Events tab.
For additional information about the ninth annual Brawt Trot or to request a registration form by email, please contact Lenz at 806-333-4567 or Kelly Sessions at 806-346-2315.