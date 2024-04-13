Dalhart Parish Mission April 22-25

Dalhart—Heaven Is Counting On You is the theme of a parish mission Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 411 East Texas Blvd.
Father William Casey, a member of the Congregation of the Fathers of Mercy and a frequent guest on EWTN, will be the presenter. He will preside at this weekend’s Masses in Dalhart and at St. Mary’s Church, Texline. After the 9:30am Mass April 21, there will be a Meet and Greet Breakfast with Father Casey in the Parish Family Center.
A native of Philadelphia, Father Casey served as an officer in the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the Army, he entered the Congregation of the Fathers of Mercy. He studied Philosophy at Christendom College and Theology at Holy Apostles Seminary prior to his ordination to the priesthood in 1991. From 1997 to 2009, Father Casey served as the Superior General of the Congregation.
When asked what he attributes his call the priesthood, Father Casey said it was to the Mercy of God, his love for the study of Sacred Scripture and his strong devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
For additional information on the parish mission, please call the parish office at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 806-244-4128.