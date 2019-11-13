Date Announced For Annual Catholic Student Center Auction

Canyon—Tickets are now on sale for the annual Auction and Steak Dinner to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University.
The annual fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6:00pm to midnight at a new location—the event will take place at the Grand Event Center at 8660 South Grand in Amarillo, according to Father Grant Spinhirne, Chaplain and Executive Director at the CSC.
Tickets are $75 per person, and as in the past, tickets must be purchased in advance, since no tickets will be sold at the door, according to Father Spinhirne. The evening will feature limited live and silent auction items and a variety of music from a local DJ to accommodate the interest of guests and CSC students.
“In the past, the CSC has asked for items to be donated for our silent auction baskets,” said Father Spinhirne. “While donated items are still welcome and very much appreciated, we have found that monetary donations give us more flexibility in assembling targeted
themed silent auction baskets, instead of randomly assembled baskets with whatever is donated.
“Therefore, for our 2020 fundraiser, we are making the on-faith daring leap of asking for monetary donations whenever possible. These donations will be used to purchase items with which we will create targeted, themed silent auction items. We hope this change will result in more coherent offerings in our baskets.”
The annual auction and steak dinner serves as the principal fundraiser for the Catholic Student Center.
“This is the main source of funding for our campus ministries, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to meet the students that they’re supporting and for the students to show their appreciation for all the generosity we have received throughout the year,” said Father Spinhirne.
Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased during regular business hours at the Catholic Student Center, at 2610 4th Avenue in Canyon.
To purchase a ticket or tickets or to make a monetary donation, please make your checks payable to Catholic Student Center or go to the CSC website at wtcsc.com to make a donation. Additional questions or information can be addressed to Betty Aragon at 655-4345.