Dates Announced For Scripture Course

Amarillo—Dates and locations have been announced for the Introduction to Sacred Scripture/Introducción a la Sagrada Escritura segment, the next course being offered in the Faith Formation Basic Course, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
The course will be offered from 9:30am to 12:30pm on these dates at these locations: • Saturday, Feb. 18, for the North Deanery, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox in Dumas. Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial administrator at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus, will offer the course in English and Rosa Maria Zanetti, Director of Religious Education at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo, will be the instructor for the Spanish course; • Saturday, March 4, for the South Deanery, at San Jose Church, 735 Brevard, in Hereford. Sister María Elena Ferrer will be the facilitator for the English course, with Adrian Johnson, Director of Religious Education at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, leading the Spanish course; (NOTE: the location for this course is correct. The location in the Dec. 18 issue of The West Texas Catholic was incorrect. Apologies for the error.) • Saturday, March 18, for the East Deanery, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd Ave., in Pampa. Father Richard Zanetti, JCL, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo, will be the instructor for the English course, with Father Luis René López, parochial vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Church, facilitating the course in Spanish; and, • Saturday, April 1, for the Central Deanery, at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave., in Amarillo. Adrian Johnson will be the teacher for the English course and Rosa Maria Zanetti will be the instructor for the Spanish course.
“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113. Additional information can also be found on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, under the Diocesan News Header.