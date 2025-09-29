Dates Announced For The Moral Life Course

Amarillo—Eight courses on The Moral Life will be offered in October and November, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation.
The Moral Life is part of a series of courses in the Faith Formation Basic Course. The course will be offered from 9:00am to noon. The schedule for the courses on The Moral Life are: • Saturday, Oct. 11, in the South Deanery at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave., Hereford. Father Grant Spinhirne, pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, will be the instructor for the English course, while Sister María Elena Ferrer will facilitate the Spanish portion; • Saturday, Oct. 25, in the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox, Dumas. Sister María Elena Ferrer will offer the course in English, while Fatima Zanetti, director of Religious Education at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo, will present the course in Spanish; • Saturday, Nov. 8, in the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd St., Pampa. Sister María Elena Ferrer will teach the English course and Fatima Zanetti will be the Spanish instructor; and, • Saturday, Nov. 15, 9:00am to noon for the Central Deanery in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave., Amarillo. Franciscan Sister of Mary Immaculate Valentine Curry will facilitate the English portion of the course and Sister María Elena Ferrer will lead the Spanish section.
“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are expected to attend one of these courses. We ask that participants bring a Bible, pen and pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. I hope every catechist takes advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity. A certificate of attendance will be issued.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.