Dates Announced For Totus Tuus

Amarillo—The dates for the second year of Totus Tuus in the Diocese of Amarillo have been announced by Deacon Shane Wieck.



Totus Tuus is a Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic Faith through catechesis, evangelization, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. The goal of Totus Tuus is to help young people grow in the understanding of and strengthen their Faith in, Jesus Christ.



Totus Tuus was St. John Paul II's apostolic motto. It is a Latin phrase meaning "totally thine" and expressed his personal Consecration to Mary based on the spiritual approach of St. Louis de Montfort and the Mariology in his works. The pontiff explained the meaning further in his book Crossing the Threshold of Hope where he defines it as not only an expression of piety but also of devotion that is deeply rooted in the Mystery of the Blessed Trinity.



“The aim of Totus Tuus is to foster an encounter with Jesus Christ in children and youth and said their hearts on fire with love for him,” Wieck said. “This is done through worship of Christ in the Eucharist, prayer, Marian devotion, catechesis, the witness of missionaries and fun. What more could you ask for your child than an encounter with Christ? Please, send your kids to Totus Tuus."



Dates for Totus Tuus are:

• Sunday, June 11 to Friday, June 16, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart

• Sunday, June 18 to Friday, June 23, St. Joseph’s Church and St. Hyacinth Church, both in Amarillo;

• Sunday, June 25 to Friday, June 30, St. Ann’s Church, Canyon and Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas;

• Sunday, July 9 to Friday, July 14, Immaculate Conception Church, Vega and St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford;

• Sunday, July 16 to Friday, July 21, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo; and,

• Sunday, July 23 to Friday, July 28, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas and Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia.



“You do not have to be a member of these parishes to send a child to Totus Tuus there,” said Wieck. For additional information, please call the parish office at one of the parishes hosting Totus Tuus this summer.

