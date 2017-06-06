Dates Announced For Two Golf Tournaments

Amarillo—The Silver Anniversary Annual Charity Golf Classic, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, will take place Saturday, July 22 at Comanche Trails Tomahawk Golf Course, 4200 South Grand.
The tournament will begin with registration at 7:30am and a shotgun start at 8:30. Entry fee is $75 per golfer if paid in advance, $85 day of the tournament. Entry fee includes green fee, golf cart, a goody bag and a meal to be served after the tournament. Teams will be flighted based on a nine-hole blind draw at the conclusion of play and prizes will be awarded in each of two flights, according to Tournament Committee member Walter Brockman.
“Proceeds from our tournament go to many worthwhile groups and charities in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle and the state of Texas,” he said. “Some of these include Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, the Downtown Women Center, the Community Prayer Breakfast, Diocesan Seminarians, Respect Life Ministries, Catholic Schools, the Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, the Global Wheelchair Mission, Texas Ramps Project and many others.”
Following the round of golf, players are invited to a meal in Southeast Park, Area #2. The tournament is open to the first 120 registered golfers. There will be prizes for the Longest Drive, two Closest-to-the-Pin holes and a $10,000 prize for a Hole-In-One on a selected hole. Registration deadline is Saturday, July 15.
For more information, to sign up or for sponsorship information, please contact Brockman at 353-1261, 214 395-4121 or via email,
kofcgolf@att.net
.
Canyon—The annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course.
Check-in will begin at 7:30am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. Entries for the tournament will be accepted until 8:00am the day of the tournament. The tournament is limited to 120 golfers, according to tournament organizer Larry Ramaekers.
Entry fee is $100 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, goody bags, two mulligans, a skirt shot, lunch and two drink tickets and an entry for all door prizes.
The format is a four-person scramble, with each team made up of an A, B, C and D player. There will be prizes for closest-to-the pin and longest drive. There will also be other random drawings, said Ramaekers.
For more information and entry forms, contact Ramaekers at 655-2165 or 678-4700. Tee box sponsorships for the tournament are also available, beginning at $150.00.