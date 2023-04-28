Dates, Locations Announced For Totus Tuus

Amarillo—The 2023 Totus Tuus program in the Diocese of Amarillo will begin in June.
Totus Tuus is a Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic Faith through catechesis, evangelization, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship, according to Father Shane Wieck, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger. The goal of Totus Tuus is to help young people grow in the understanding of and strengthen their Faith in, Jesus Christ.
Totus Tuus was St. John Paul II's apostolic motto. It is a Latin phrase meaning "totally thine" and expressed his personal Consecration to Mary based on the spiritual approach of St. Louis de Montfort and the Mariology in his works. The pontiff explained the meaning further in his book Crossing the Threshold of Hope where he defines it as not only an expression of piety but also of devotion that is deeply rooted in the Mystery of the Blessed Trinity.
“The aim of Totus Tuus is to foster an encounter with Jesus Christ in children and youth and set their hearts on fire with love for him,” Father Wieck said. “This is done through worship of Christ in the Eucharist, prayer, Marian devotion, catechesis, the witness of missionaries and fun. What more could you ask for your child than an encounter with Christ? Please, send your kids to Totus Tuus."
The program will begin Saturday, June 3 and conclude Friday, July 28, with a week off for the Independence Day holiday Saturday, July 1 through Friday, July 7. Dates and location for Totus Tuus are: • Saturday, June 3-Friday, June 9, at Immaculate Conception Church, Vega; • Saturday, June 10-Friday, June 16, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; • Saturday, June 17-Friday, June 23, at Holy Family Church, Nazareth; • Saturday, June 24-Friday, June 30, at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon; • Saturday, July 8-Friday, July 14, St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • Saturday, July 15-Friday, July 21, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart; and, • Saturday, July 22-Friday, July 28, St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona.
For additional information about Totus Tuus in the Diocese of Amarillo, please call Regina Phillips at 806-418-0743 or Deann Backus at 806-340-2432.