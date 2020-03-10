David Walter Bergin: 1958-2020

Gruver—David Walter Bergin, the brother-in-law of Monsignor Michael P. Colwell, JCL, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral, passed away March 3. He was 61 years old.
A Memorial Service was conducted March 10, First United Methodist Church, Spearman, with Monsignor Colwell, presiding.
David Bergin was born in Borger on Aug. 20, 1958, the son of Charlotte and T.J. Bergin. He spent his childhood growing up on the family ranch outside of Gruver, and attended school in Gruver. Mr. Bergin received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas A&M University. He married Erin Colwell Bergin on Sept. 27, 1986 in Amarillo.
Mr. Burgin worked as a rancher and banker with a majority of his career spent at Interstate Bank in Perryton. According to his family, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working on his family ranch.
Mr. Burgin was preceded in death by his parents, T.J. and Charlotte Bergin.
Survivors include his wife Erin Colwell Bergin; a daughter, Lauren Bergin Thorne and her husband Jake; a son, John David Bergin and his wife Daralyn; two sisters, Sherry Schmitz and Frankie Sims; a granddaughter, Charlotte Thorne; and several nieces and nephews.