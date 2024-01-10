Day Of Reconciliation At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—A Day of Reconciliation, hosted by the Central Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo, is scheduled Wednesday, March 20 from 11:00am to 8:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
“We’re shortening the hours of our Day of Reconciliation and we’re hoping to have eight priests available throughout the day,” said Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. “Multi-lingual priests will be available throughout the nine-hour period. We encourage everyone to join us and take advantage of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation during Lent as we prepare for Easter Sunday.”
For more information, please call the Cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.