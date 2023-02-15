Day Of Reconciliation March 8 At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—St. Mary’s Cathedral at 1200 South Washington will host a Day of Reconciliation Wednesday, March 8 from 9:00am to 9:00pm.
The Day of Reconciliation is taking place in conjunction with a Lenten Mission Sunday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 7.
“There will be at least four priests available to hear confessions from 9:00am to 5:00pm,” said Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. “We will have five to six priests available from 5:00 until all confessions have been heard, at approximately 9:00.
Multi-lingual priests will be available throughout the 12-hour period. We encourage everyone to join us and take advantage of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the season of Lent as we prepare for Easter.”
For more information, please call the Cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.