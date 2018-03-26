DCCW Deanery Meetings

Amarillo—Three deaneries of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) are meeting in April, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch.



The South Deanery will offer a Morning of Reflection and Meeting on Saturday, April 7 at Holy Family Church, 210 St. Joseph St., Nazareth. The day begins with Mass at 8:30am, with Darlene Fetsch of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, presenting a reflection, followed by a short meeting.



The East Deanery meeting is scheduled Saturday, April 21 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 411 Ware, in Groom. Registration begins at 8:30am, with the meeting starting at 9:00. Scheduled speakers are Gwen Johns and Jeff Goulding.



The Central Deanery members are scheduled to meet at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, on Saturday, April 28 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Scheduled speakers are Erica Knox with Amarillo Agency for Women and representatives from CASA, according to Central Deanery president Donna Almond.



Women in the Diocese of Amarillo whose parish is not affiliated with the Amarillo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) can now become members of the DCCW, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch.



“We are seeking those women who belong to parishes that are not affiliated with the DCCW, especially those longing to grow in spirituality, leadership and service, along with other women in our diocese,” said Neusch. “The Amarillo DCCW is a uniting force for all Catholic women in the diocese and we encourage all women to take advantage of what DCCW and the NCCW (National Council of Catholic Women) have to offer.



“Many projects are offered through NCCW, so why reinvent the wheel? NCCA has a great deal of information and programs that may be close to the hearts of all women.



The NCCW acts through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service. NCCW programs respond with Gospel values to the needs of the Church and society in the modern world.”



Neusch added that there are many benefits to joining the DCCW, including the ability to vote at the annual DCCW Fall Convention.



“In addition, you’ll experience personal growth and spiritual enrichment, while sharing the company of fellow Catholic women,” she said. “You will help to expand the influence of Catholic women, creating positive, spiritual change. You will have a voice on a diocesan scale, speaking on behalf of women and children in need.



“We know that individually, we can do great things, but together we will do great things. We are the hands and feet of Christ and you are important in promoting our Catholic Faith and Values.”



Annual dues are $10.00 per year. For more information or to join the DCCW as an individual, please contact Julie Neusch at 335-1858 or Barbara Kline at 681-5365.

