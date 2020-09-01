DCCW Fall Convention Oct. 17 In Pampa

Pampa—Preparations continue for the 84th annual Fall Convention of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at St. Vincent de Paul Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s convention is being reduced to a one-day event, according to DCCW vice president Monica Musick. The theme of this year’s convention is DCCW 84 Years: Still Envisioning the Future.
Deadlines are approaching for two items on this year’s convention agenda.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 is the deadline to nominate officers to be elected at this year’s convention. The president and vice president are elected from the current diocesan board or previous board with the Moderator’s approval. Nominations continue to be sought for vice president. To nominate a candidate for other offices, a written nomination must be sent to a member of the nominating committee prior to the convention. The same holds true for those being nominated from the floor at the convention. Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from their parish priest and should be sent to: Laurie Wegman P.O. Box 9 Umbarger, TX 79091
Friday, Sept. 25 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included. Nominations can be sent to: Monica Musick 4600 Hawk Lane Amarillo, TX 79118
For additional information about this year’s DCCW Fall Convention, please call DCCW president Julie Neusch at 806-223-6048.