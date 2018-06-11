DCCW Hats Off Fundraiser July 21

Amarillo—The fifth Hats Off to DCCW Luncheon and Fashion Show is set for Saturday, July 21 from 11:30am to 1:00pm in the Parish Hall at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail.



Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased from any DCCW board member, parish presidents or Deanery Presidents.



All women in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend and are encouraged to wear a hat to the event. Entertainment will be provided by the Not Ready for Prime Time Entertainers.



“Those who wear a hat for the duration of the luncheon and bring their ticket will be eligible to win a $100 VISA Gift Card,” said DCCW spokesperson Judy Kay Tomlinson. “Those who bring their invitation and wear a hat will be eligible to win a $50 VISA Gift Card. Wear your Sunday best and let us do the rest.”



There will also be an award for the best hat, according to Tomlinson.



For additional ticket information, contact DCCW president Julie Neusch at 806-223-6046; Tomlinson at 806-670-5687; Brenda Obert at 806-595-7069; or, any deanery president.

