DCCW Hats Off Fundraiser Scheduled June 17

Amarillo—All ladies in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend the fourth Hats Off to DCCW Luncheon and Fashion Show. The event will take place Saturday, June 17 from 11:30am to 1:00pm in the Monsignor DiBenedetto Parish Hall at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail.



Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased from any DCCW board member, parish presidents or Deanery Presidents.



All women attending are encouraged to wear a hat to the event.



“Those who wear a hat and bring their ticket will be eligible to win a $100 VISA Gift Card,” said DCCW spokesperson Judy Kay Tomlinson. “Those who wear a hat, but do not bring their ticket will be eligible to win a $50 VISA Gift Card.”



There will also be an award for the best hat, according to Tomlinson.

For additional ticket information, contact DCCW president Julie Neusch at 806-223-6046; Tomlinson at 670-5687; or, any deanery president.

