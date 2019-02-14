DCCW To Sponsor Retreat

Amarillo—All women in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend a Retreat, sponsored by the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW). The Retreat is set for Saturday, March 16 from 8:00am to noon at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail.
Activities begin with registration and hospitality from 8:00 to 9:00, followed by presentations from School Sisters of St. Francis Sisters Mary Ana Steele and Mary Michael Huseman on the Lenten season.
There is no cost to attend the retreat, but love offerings will be accepted. For more details about the retreat, please contact Jeanie Burney, DCCW Spirituality Commission Chair, at 371-7131.