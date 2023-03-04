DCYC 2023 At Amarillo Civic Center

Amarillo—Be Still—Let Go Let God, based on Psalm 46:10 is the theme of the Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC), set for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“It is time to come together in the panhandle to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ as the young church,” said Guzman. “Get ready for an awesome time with God in fellowship with other youth, music, motivational keynotes, workshops, Eucharistic Liturgy with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, a powerful time of Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration and, of course, a good time at Wonderland Park.”
Registration for the conference is $45 per person.
Guzman reminds youth and adults about the Youth Code of Conduct, which will be enforced during the DCYC.
“The Youth Code of Conduct details the specific expectations of youth during the DCYC and it is to be reinforced by chaperones,” he said. “The Code of Conduct will help ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all participants. All Sponsors and Chaperones have the right to enforce the rules and regulations for the Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference.”
In addition to Bishop Zurek, also scheduled to speak at DCYC 2023 are Capuchin Brother Vince Mary 'Vinny' Carrasco, a native of Hereford; Catholic hip hop artist Carlos Zamora; Catholic magician Giancarlo Bernini; Annie Struckoff; Carla Struckoff; and, Karl Zimmerman.
For more information about DCYC 2023, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected]. Additional details can also be found on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, under the Youth Ministry tab.