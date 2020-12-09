Deacon Armando R. Esparza: 1951-2020

Amarillo—Deacon Armando R. Esparza, who served the Diocese of Amarillo as a permanent deacon for 14 years, passed away Dec. 5. He was 69.
Mass was celebrated Thursday, Dec. 10, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Father José Gómez, pastor, presiding. Burial was in Llano Cemetery.
Armando R. Esparza was born on Jan. 31, 1951 in Torreon, Mexico. He married Maria Garcia on March 3, 1977 and moved to Amarillo in 1979 from Juarez. After moving to Amarillo, Mr. Esparza worked as a machinist for Chrome Machine and Casting, where he was employed for 41 years.
Mr. Esparza was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on June 10, 2006 by then-Bishop John W. Yanta at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo. He was assigned to diaconal service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo.
According to his family, Deacon Esparza was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Deacon Esparza was preceded in death by his wife, Maria, who passed away on June 9. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; a sister; and a grandson, Oscar Esparza Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Rosa Carrasco and her husband Javier; three sons, Joe Esparza, Oscar Esparza, Sr. and Daniel Esparza and his wife Isabel; a sister, Irma Esparza; two brothers, Gilberto Esparza and Raul Esparza; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.