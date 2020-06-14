Home
Deacon Jerome Brockman: 1928-2020
Home
West Texas Catholic
Diaconate
June
14
,
2020
This is a breaking story. This story will be updated.
Nazareth—
Deacon Jerome Brockman, a member of the first Permanent Diaconate class for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away June 14. He was 92 years old.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Deacon Brockman was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on Oct. 2, 1977 by then-Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church) Amarillo.