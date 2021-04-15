Deacon Joe Frausto: 1941-2021

Tulia—Deacon Joe Frausto, a member of the first class of Permanent Deacons for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away April 13. He was 79 years old.
Rosary and visitation will take place Friday, April 16 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Saturday, April 17, Church of the Holy Spirit, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with Father David Contreras, pastor, concelebrating, and Deacon Jackie Gunnels, assisting. Burial was in Kress Cemetery, Kress.
Joe Frausto was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Yancey, the son of Santiago Frausto Sr. and Eduvijien Frausto. He came to the Texas Panhandle in 1959, settling in Dalhart, and later moved to Vigo Park, where he farmed in both communities.
On Feb. 4, 1960, Frausto married Lilly Sertuche. The family moved to Kress, where Mr. Frausto continued farming.
A member of the first Permanent Diaconate class for the Diocese of Amarillo, Frausto was ordained to the diaconate by then-Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco on Oct. 9, 1977 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Lubbock. He served at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; Our Lady of Loreto Church, Silverton; and, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Turkey.
After Deacon Frausto retired from farming, he worked at Excel Beef in Plainview for 20 years and retired in 1989. He and his family also owned Frausto’s Tortilla Factory from 1983 to 2000.
According to his family, Deacon Frausto was the second Hispanic mayor in the state of Texas, when he became mayor of Kress. His family added that their father will be remembered for his preaching and helping families in times of need. Deacon Frausto’s passions were religion and education and his hobbies included fishing, reading and being with his family.
Deacon Frausto was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings, Frank Frausto, Santiago Frausto, Pedro Frausto, Richard Frausto, Angelina Frausto, Juana Frausto, Felix Frausto and Milton Frausto.
Survivors include his wife, Lilly Frausto; four children, Isabel Frausto Macias and Milton Joe Frausto and his wife Nancy, all of Lubbock, Alexander Frausto and his wife Felipa of Dallas and Richard James Frausto and his wife Priscilla of Tulia; a brother, Antonio Frausto and his wife Minnie of Kress; a half-sister, Estella Deleon of Hondo; 10 grandchildren, Vinny, Nikki, Brunita Lilly, Alexander Jr., Amber Lynn, Richard “Richie”, Ronnie, Serena, Jayden and Aaron; and 23 great grandchildren.