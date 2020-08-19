Deacon Leo Ramos Jr.: 1949-2020

Amarillo—Deacon Leo Ramos Jr., who was a member of the Permanent Diaconate Class of 1996, passed away Aug. 12. He was 71 years old.
A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter. Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 31 at 1:00pm, also at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, with Father John Valdez, pastor, presiding and Deacon Blaine Westlake, assisting.
Leo Ramos Jr. was born on Jan. 5, 1949 in Fredericksburg. He married his wife Belen on Dec. 2, 1972.
Ramos was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate on May 18, 1996 at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church) by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen. He was assigned to St. Laurence after his ordination and served there until he was reassigned to St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, on July 6, 2005.
In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Yvonne, Leo J. Ramos III, Anthony and Adrian.