Deacon Wayne Norrell: 1941-2021

Sunray—Deacon Arvin Wayne Norrell, one of the original Permanent Deacons for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away March 13. He was 79 years old.
A rosary will be recited Wednesday, March 17, 7:00pm, Christ the King Church. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 18, Christ the King Church, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with Father Gabriel E. Garcia, parochial administrator, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, and Father Ron Matthews, concelebrating. Interment will be in Lane Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Norrell was born on April 27, 1941 in Franklin, La., the son of A.L. “Peter” and Frances Randazza Norrell. In 1947, the family moved to Sunray. At the age of 12, Mr. Norrell went to work with his father and became a skilled welder. On Oct. 7, 1961, he married the love of his life, Rita McArarney, at Christ the King Church. Mr. Norrell served in the National Guard and was involved in various civic clubs in Sunray, including the Jaycees, where he was a state representative, the Lions Club and the Sunray Independent School District, where he was a board member for 11 years. He served as president in all three organizations.
According to his family, Mr. Norrell had a special love and appreciation for Notre Dame football, vacationing in the mountains near Red River, expressing his creativity through his welding, working in the yard, watching his grandkids compete and especially, the time spent with family on Sundays after Mass.
His family added that Mr. Norrell had a true servant’s heart and always had time to truly listen to anyone that needed or wanted to talk, and he eagerly shared and taught his Faith. On Oct. 2, 1977, he was ordained to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Amarillo by then-Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo.
Deacon Norrell was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Norrell; four children, Mike Norrell and his wife Leslie of Nashville, Michelle Weatherford and her husband Melvin of Sunray and Melinda Hatfield and her fiancé Steve Kistner, all of Sunray and Melissa Johnson and her husband Rusty of Hartley; a brother, David Norrell of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Taelor Duzan and her husband Nathan, Tanner Norrell and his wife Adriana, Michael Weatherford, Matthew Weatherford, Marissa Weatherford, Mekayla Martin and her husband Trevor, Mekenna Hatfield and her fiancé Shane Bradley, Madison Hatfield, Maryn Hatfield, Mitchell Johnson and Marshall Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Korah Weatherford, Mack Weatherford, Maisyn Martin and Mabrey Martin.