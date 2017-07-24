Deacon Willie Artho: 1938-2017

Stratford—Deacon Willie Artho, a member of the second class of Permanent Deacons for the Diocese of Amarillo, passed away July 22. He was 79 years old.



Mass was celebrated July 25, St. Joseph’s Church, Father Scott L. Raef, rector, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, and Deacon Artho’s nephew, presiding. Burial was in Stratford Cemetery.



Willie Artho was born on Jan. 27, 1938 in Umbarger, the son of Paul and Mary Artho. He farmed for a number of years in Dallam County and also served as a county commissioner.



Deacon Artho was ordained to the permanent diaconate on Feb. 22, 1981 by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen at St. Mary’s Church (now St. Mary’s Cathedral), Amarillo. He served as a deacon at St. Joseph’s Church for more than 35 years and was also active in the Knights of Columbus. According to his family, his true call in life was to be a saver of souls.



He married Jeanette Husmann on January 18, 1961 in Hereford.



Deacon Artho was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Elroy Artho, Harvey Artho, Leo Artho and Deacon Kenneth Artho; and two sisters, Edna Wieck and Gracie Raef.



In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, Douglas Artho and his wife Shauna of Guymon, Okla., Paul Artho and his wife Sammie and Rex Artho and his wife Paige, all of Canyon and Eric Artho and his wife Denise of Plano; three daughters, Debbie Frerich and her husband Howard of Vernon, Lynette Kautz and husband Jeff and Jennifer Artho, all of Stratford; two brothers, Joe Artho of Hereford and Andy Artho of Vega; three sisters, Irene Reinart of Hereford, Viola Birkenfeld of Amarillo and Elsie Fangman of Vega; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.





