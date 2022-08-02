Deadlines Announced For DCCW Convention

Canyon—The 86th annual Fall Convention of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) is just over two months away and two deadlines for the convention have been announced.
Monday, Aug. 8 is the deadline to nominate officers to be elected at this year’s convention on Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon. The president and vice president are elected from the current diocesan board or previous board with the Spiritual Advisor’s approval. To nominate a candidate for other offices, a written nomination must be sent to a member of the nominating committee 60 days prior to the convention.
Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from their parish priest and should be sent to: Teresa Sarzynski 3508 Carlton Drive Amarillo, TX 79109
Monday, Sept. 12 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Monica Musick. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included.
Nominations can be sent to: Jeanie Burney 4800 W Yucca Ave Amarillo, TX 79124
The theme of this year’s convention is WIDE OPEN HEARTS – Abiding in Faith, Hopeand Love. Additional information regarding the convention will be publicized in the September issues of The West Texas Catholic.