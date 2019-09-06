Deaf Spiritual Retreat Scheduled

Amarillo—The Adventures of the Archangels—St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael is the theme of a Deaf Spiritual Retreat Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Kate Slosar, co-director of Ministry with the Deaf office in the Diocese of Camden, NJ, will be the presenter.
The retreat will be offered on Sept. 27 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm; on Sept. 28 from 9:00am to 6:00pm and Sept. 29 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The retreat will end after the noon Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Slosar is a native of Cleveland and attended Madonna University in Detroit, where she earned a Bachelor’s in History. She worked for the Archdiocese of Detroit Deaf Ministry prior to relocating to New Jersey and is a member of the National Deaf Cursillo team.
The retreat will be offered in American Sign Language and voice interpreted as needed. For additional information or to register, please contact Zilvia Bartels at 382-6511.