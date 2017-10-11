Deanery-Level Encuentros Scheduled In November

by Father Hector J. Madrigal

Terms like Encounter, a Church that goes forth, Accompaniment and the Peripheries define the church’s call to Evangelize. With the ethnic demographic changes taking place in the Church and society, with the “nones” that is, the growing number of people non-affiliated to an organized religion, and the need to meet the spiritual needs of families and youth influenced greatly by social media are all signs of our need to become a more missionary church. We are being called to form communities of disciples that are willing to take the initiative to evangelize. No longer remaining a Church “on campus” we are encouraged to go forth with great joy and peace in the peripheries as Disciples of Christ.



We invite you to come and experience this “going forth” through a discipleship process called the Fifth National Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino Ministry (V Encuentro), under its theme Missionary Disciples: Witnesses to God’s Love. Some have already experienced the process in their local parishes, reflecting on the Emmaus story as the spirituality for today’s evangelizer. For those who are seeking a broader and richer experience of Evangelization for the first time or as a continuation of their parish experience, we invite you to participate in one of four deanery-level Encuentros hosted by priests of the Diocese of Amarillo and the diocesan Encuentro Team.



The deanery-level Encuentros are scheduled:

• Saturday, Nov. 4, in the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Bruce, led by Father Gabriel Garcia;

• Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Central Deanery at St. Joseph’s Church at 4122 South Bonham, led by Father Hector J. Madrigal;

• Saturday, Nov. 18, in the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd, led by Father Marco Gonzalez; and,

• Saturday, Nov. 18, in the South Deanery at San Jose Church, 735 Brevard, Hereford led by Father José Ramón Molina, CHS.



All Encuentros are scheduled to run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Locations are subject to change without notice; please call the parish office of the church hosting the deanery-level Encuentro the day before for verification.



The Encuentros in the North and Central Deaneries will be presented in both English and Spanish. These Encuentros will prepare us for Diocesan, Regional and National Encuentros. Please look for additional information in your parish bulletins, on the diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org or contact Father Hector J. Madrigal at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, at 355-5621.



Father Hector J. Madrigal is director of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Amarillo.

