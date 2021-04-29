Deanery Retreats Being Booked NOW Amarillo—The Diocesan Youth Office is preparing to book Deanery Retreats for the 2021-22 school year, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“The time to book these thematic retreats is now,” he said. “We are budgeted for one retreat per deanery, but we can offer two if needed, as long it is in a different cluster. Already booked is Cluster B in the North Deanery in Perryton.”
The theme of the retreats is Know, Love and Serve God.
“We want to remind deanery youth directors that they can book Deanery retreats through other retreat teams, if that is their intention,” Guzman said. “After this period of COVID-19, this is a good opportunity to remind our youth directors that the Diocese of Amarillo encourages all four deaneries to host two retreats for its youth, or one per cluster, each school year. Each deanery is welcome to invite a team to assist with the retreat, or put a group together from within its own parish. The Diocesan Youth Office continues to assist parishes that would like to host a deanery retreat with $350 for promotion and general assistance.”
To prepare parish retreat teams or those interested in serving with the Diocesan Retreat Team Ministry, a training session will be offered on Saturday, June 19 from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. The training session will focus on the retreat ministry manual, addressing all aspects of retreats, including the creation of a master plan, choosing facilities, developing and designing a retreat team, prayer, worship and community involvement, practical preparations, talks, testimonies, evaluations and follow-ups.
The training session will also include specialized training on these five subjects: • Effective Skills for Youth Retreat Talks; • Small Group Facilitation Skills; • Effective Listening Skills; • The Art of Preparing Prayer and Worship; and, • Icebreakers, Team Building Activities and Energizers.
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, oguzman@dioama.org