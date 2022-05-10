Deanery Retreats Being Booked NOW

Amarillo—The Diocesan Youth Office is preparing to book Deanery Retreats for the 2022-23 school year, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“The time to book these thematic retreats is now,” he said. “We are budgeted for one retreat per deanery, but we can offer two if needed, as long it is in a different cluster.
The theme of the retreats for the new school year is Made for Greatness.
“We want to remind deanery youth directors that they can book Deanery retreats through other retreat teams, if that is their intention,” Guzman said. “This is a good opportunity to remind our youth directors that the Diocese of Amarillo encourages all four deaneries to host two retreats for its youth, or one per cluster, each school year. Each deanery is welcome to invite a team to assist with the retreat, or put a group together from within its own parish. The Diocesan Youth Office continues to assist parishes that would like to host a deanery retreat with $350 for promotion and general assistance.”
The training session will also include specialized training on these five subjects: • Effective Skills for Youth Retreat Talks; • Small Group Facilitation Skills; • Effective Listening Skills; • The Art of Preparing Prayer and Worship; and, • Icebreakers, Team Building Activities and Energizers.
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, oguzman@dioama.org