Deanery Retreats Being Booked NOW

Amarillo—The Diocesan Youth Office is preparing to book Deanery Retreats for the 2023-24 school year, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“The time to book these thematic retreats is now,” he said. “We are budgeted for one retreat per deanery, but we can offer two if needed, as long it is in a different cluster.”
The theme of the retreats is Heaven Meets Earth.
“This retreat seeks to teach how this is accomplished for us through the Liturgy of the Word and through the Liturgy of the Eucharist,” Guzman added. “Liturgy unites us in the here and now, with those around the world, as well as with those who have gone before us. Liturgy brings heaven to earth for us. The celebration of the Liturgy is the source and summit of everything we do as a Christian community. It is in the Liturgy that our life as Christians begins and ends. (CCC 1071; Lumen Gentium 11).
“We want to remind deanery youth directors that they can book Deanery retreats through other retreat teams, if that is their intention,” Guzman said. “This is a good opportunity to remind our youth directors that the Diocese of Amarillo encourages all four deaneries to host two retreats for its youth, or one per cluster, each school year. Each deanery is welcome to invite a team to assist with the retreat or put a group together from within its own parish. The Diocesan Youth Office continues to assist parishes that would like to host a deanery retreat with $350 for promotion and general assistance.”
To prepare parish retreat teams or those interested in serving with the Diocesan Retreat Team Ministry, a training session will be offered later in the summer, according to Guzman.
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the sub menu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, [email protected]