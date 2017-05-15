Delgado Named New Victim Assistance Coordinator

Amarillo—Sharyn Delgado has been named the new Victim Assistance Coordinator for the Diocese of Amarillo.
The announcement was made May 2 by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Delgado replaces the retiring Belinda Taylor, who served the diocese for over 20 years as the Victim Assistance Coordinator.
Delgado has worked for the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) for the past 22 years, 15 of those as a behavior intervention counselor, as well as maintaining a small private counseling service.
“I really think this position is going to be a chance to continue to reach out to all our parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo and to keep our kids safe and keep our young people safe,” Delgado said. “I hope to keep checking our guidelines and making sure we follow our own procedures. I think we are fortunate as Catholics to be able to have such Safe Environment protocols. That is a very positive thing.”
A parishioner at St. Martin de Porres Church, Amarillo, Delgado and her husband John have four grown daughters: Kirby and Krissy, who live in Austin; Sidnie, who resides in Amarillo; and, Emilee, who lives in Amarillo.
Individuals who are aware of or are suspicious of possible abuse or sexual misconduct of minors (children or youth under 18 years of age) must report the information to:
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, at 1-800-252-5400, or, in an emergency call 911.
Please direct concerns, questions, or to report sexual abuse involving Church Personnel, to include Clergy, Religious, Employees, and Volunteers in any Catholic Institution to:
Sharyn Delgado
Victim Assistance Coordinator
719 South Austin
Amarillo, TX 79106
Phone: 806-671-4830
FAX: 806-373-4662
Email: skdelgado@aol.com
The Diocese of Amarillo will make every effort to ensure that everyone, especially our children, are safe, secure and protected from harm in any and all of our religious institutions.
Bishop Zurek wishes to offer a special thanks to all Pastors, Principals, Christian Formation Directors/Coordinators, Youth Directors, Safe Environment Coordinators, Trainers, Teachers, Volunteers and Parents who worked so hard and continue to do so, year after year, to keep our parishes, schools and Catholic institutions a safe place for everyone, and most especially for our children.
For further information regarding Safe Environment please visit the diocesan website at
www.amarillodiocese.org
or contact Deacon Blaine Westlake with the diocesan Safe Environment Office at 806-383-2243, ext. 117 or via email, bwestlake@dioama.org.