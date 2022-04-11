Derby Days At St. Mary’s Cathedral School

Amarillo—It’s Post Time for Derby Days to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School, set for Saturday, May 7 in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at 1200 South Washington.
The evening begins with Social Hour at 6:30, followed by a steak dinner at 7:00. There will also be Calcutta Boards, Live and Silent Auctions and Live Music and Dancing, all to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School. There will also be a reverse drawing with an opportunity to win a $10,000 VISA Gift Card—need not be present to win.
Tickets for the evening are $150 per couple and are available at the school during regular business hours and can also be purchased from any student or staff.
There are also five sponsorship levels, ranging from $150 to $2,000. They include: • Sponsor a Faculty or Staff Member, for $150; • Show Sponsor, for $250; • Place Sponsor, for $500; • Win Sponsor, for $1,500; and, • Garland of Roses Sponsor, for $2,000.
There are also underwriting opportunities ranging from $200 to $4,000. They include: • Linen Sponsor, for $200; • Invitation Sponsor, for $750; • Entertainment Sponsor, for $1,500; • Auctioneer Sponsor, for $1,500; • Dinner/Wine Sponsor, for $2,500; • Decoration Sponsor, for $3,000; and, • Faculty/Priest Sponsor, for $4,000.
For additional information about Derby Days to benefit St. Mary’s Cathedral School, please contact Kyla Beedy at 806-376-9112 or via email, ckbeedy@sbcglobal.net.