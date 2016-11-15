Diaconate Ordination Saturday, Dec. 3

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will ordain eight men to the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Amarillo during a 10:30am Mass Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



“A deacon is a wonderful gift of the Holy Spirit to help our Church to spread the good news about Jesus Christ,” said Deacon Blaine Westlake, coordinator of the Diaconate for the Diocese of Amarillo. “Deacons are ordained clergy belonging to one of the three orders of the Sacrament of Holy Orders which are deacon (permanent and transitional), priest and bishop. They receive this sacrament when the bishop imposes hands on them at their ordination as they make a promise of obedience to him and his successors. The bishop assigns deacons to parishes and ministries where the needs so exist.”



The deacon has a threefold ministry of the Word, the Altar and of Charity:

• In the “Ministry of the Word,” deacons engage in evangelism and the teaching mission of the Church. The ministry takes place both inside the parish walls and outside in the world;

• In the “Ministry of the Altar,” the deacon assists the priest at Mass particularly by proclaiming the Gospel, leading the Intercessions, preparing the altar and ministering the chalice to the people at communion. Outside of Mass deacons can preside at Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals, Morning and Evening Prayer, Benediction and give special blessings on varied occasions; and,

• Deacons are most visible in the parish as they assist the priest at Mass. However, their primary responsibility is the “Ministry of Charity.” The deacon cares for the poor and forgotten. He is a minister of peace and justice in the community.



“Deacon” means “servant,” thus he is considered an “Icon of Christ,” who came not to be served but to serve.



“No matter what specific functions a deacon performs, they flow from his sacramental identity with Christ,” said Deacon Westlake.



“Most deacons are married, have secular occupations and minister outside work hours. Deacons do not receive financial compensation for their diaconal services, unless they are employed full time in various diocesan and/or parish positions.”



Permanent Deacons give witness to the spirituality of a married person who works in the world, according to Deacon Westlake. Wives go through the entire formation program with their husbands and many become involved in lay ministry either in conjunction with their husbands or on their own and are a dynamic gift to their parish.



“Deacons have their origin in the New Testament and in particular the books of the Acts of the Apostles and Timothy,” said Deacon Westlake. “The diaconate was in existence for several hundred years, but in the Latin rite, gradually evolved into a transitional step toward the priesthood. During World Wars I and II, the concept of the diaconate was redeveloped and promulgated by the Second Vatican Council into the permanent diaconate as we now have, though its identity continues to grow and evolve.



“There are number of famous deacons throughout history, including Martyr St. Stephen, one of the original seven; St. Ephrem, St. Anthanasius, St. Lawrence and St. Francis, just to name a few.”



This deacon formation class of 2016 began in July 2011, requiring a significant time commitment averaging 64 or more hours per month during the 4½ year process, according to Deacon Westlake.



“Each year is comprised of no less than 11 full weekends, one weekend per month,” he said. “These eight men, along with their dedicated wives, made it through a rigorous formation program, which includes considerable emphasis on academics, pastoral, human and spiritual development, plus prayer/study group meetings, parish internship and charity ministry. This class has been through quite a lot together and have become like brothers and sisters in Faith.”



These new deacons join 36 permanent deacons who actively minister in the Diocese of Amarillo, thus increasing to 42, serving in 28 parishes. Seven deacons are retired and two deacons recently passed away. The diaconate has been serving the Diocese of Amarillo since October 1977, when the first class was ordained by Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco. Additional classes were ordained in 1981, 1988 and 1996 by Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen; 2001 and 2006 by Bishop John W. Yanta; and, 2011 by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.



Newly ordained deacons often begin their ministry in the parish where they live but because of their promise of obedience to the Bishop, they may be transferred, like any cleric, to meet the needs of the diocese.



The following will be ordained Permanent Deacons:

• Michael Anzaldua and his wife, Jovita, of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart;

• Robert Aranda and his wife, Linda, of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo;

• Jose Castañeda and his wife, Erika, of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo;

• Joe Hochstein and his wife, Angela, of Holy Family Church, Nazareth;

• Brian Lewis and his wife, Cindy, of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon;

• Ricardo “Richard” Martinez and his wife, Bonnie, of Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt;

• Mark McVay and his wife, Ginger, of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; and,

• Davin Winger and his wife, Teague, of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman.



Thumbnail sketches of the eight diaconate candidates can be found on pages 14 and 15 of this issue of The West Texas Catholic. For those unable to attend the Ordination Mass, the Mass will be broadcast on St. Valentine Radio, 1360AM, KDJW, beginning at 10:20am.

