Dimmitt Jamaica Sunday, June 9

Dimmitt—Immaculate Conception Church invites everyone to attend the annual Jamaica to benefit the parish on Sunday, June 9 from 11:00am to 8:00pm at City Park, off Southwest 3rd Street.
The day will include a variety of numerous food and beverage booths serving hot dogs, churros, Tacos al Pastor, Tacos de Barbacoa and carne asada, gorditas, tripas, tortas, brisket plates, burritos, nachos, fruit cups and aguas frescas. There will also be games for children of all ages.
A number of bands will provide music throughout the day, featuring Tamborazo Sierra Azul,Los Navgantes del Bravo, Savor a Kumbia and headliners Sonora Dinamita.
The parish will also have several other means to raise funds, including selling Jamaica t-shirts and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing are $10.00 each.
There will also be a second drawing, with tickets $20.00 apiece. Grand prize is a 500-lb. calf. The owner of the winning ticket in this drawing will have the option of either the calf or the cash value, according to Priscilla Peralta, Jamaica coordinator.
For more details on the Jamaica or to purchase tickets for the drawings, please call the parish office at Immaculate Conception Church during regular business hours at 806-647-4219.