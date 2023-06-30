Diocesan Catechetical Conference at St. Mary's Cathedral

Amarillo—Order of Christian Initiation of Adults is the theme of the annual Diocesan Catechetical Conference, taking place Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo and Adrian Johnson, director of Religious Education at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, will be the presenters at the conference.
Registration begins at 8:30am, with the conference running from 9:00 to 12:30pm. The cost of the conference is your presence and a desire to have a deeper understanding of the Order of the Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) and assist adults to be received in the Catholic Church and/or complete their Initiation and yet-to-be baptized children of catechetical age to celebrate the Sacraments of Initiation, according to Sister María.
“Many are aware that in 2021, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) decided that the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) should be more appropriately named OCIA,” she added. “We are asking, ‘why the change?’ We’ll have the opportunity to find out and at the same time review or learn more about this ‘gradual process that takes place with the community of the Faithful.’” (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults #4)
“Christian Initiation is a process of learning about the Catholic Faith, as well as celebrating several rites until the seeker is welcomed to the Catholic Church, and, if already Catholic, completes the Sacraments of Initiation and can fully participate in Sunday Mass and the mission of the Catholic Church.”
For additional information about the Catechetical Conference or to register, please contact Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, at 806-383-2243, ext. 113 or via email, [email protected]