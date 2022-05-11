Diocesan Catechetical Conference Scheduled

Amarillo—Sacraments of Initiation, Source of Grace and Virtues, is the theme of a Diocesan Catechetical Conference, taking place Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
“This conference is for catechists and everyone who want to learn more about the Sacraments of Initiation,” said School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation. “Come, be inspired and take it back to your parish.”
Registration begins at 8:30am, with Morning Prayer at 9:00. A Concluding Prayer and Blessing will end the conference at 1:00pm.
There is no admission fee to the conference and a love offering will be accepted in lieu of a registration fee, according to Sister María Elena. Look for additional information in your parish bulletins; in the Sunday, June 19 issue of The West Texas Catholic; via Flocknote; and, on St. Valentine Catholic Radio.