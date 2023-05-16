Diocesan Catholic Schools Release Summer Office Hours Schedule

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have released their summer office hours. All Catholic Schools will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
At Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo (806-355-9637), office hours are 10:00am to 2:00pm Tuesdays through Thursdays or by appointment at 806-355-9637, weekdays through Friday, July 28. The office will be closed Monday, July 3 through Friday, July 7. Regular office hours of 7:45am to 4:00pm resume on Monday, July 31.
At St. Joseph’s School, 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo (806-359-1604), the school office is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm, weekdays through Friday, July 28. The office will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday and reopen on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm resume on Monday, July 31.
At St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo (806-376-9112), the school office will be open on Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 14 from 9:00am to 1:00pm, and Monday, July 17 through Monday, July 31, also from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm resume on Tuesday, Aug. 1. School personnel will be regularly checking the school mail and voicemail and returning calls and emails in a timely fashion.
At St. Anthony’s School, 120 West Park Ave., Hereford (806-364-1952), the school office is open from 8:00am to 1:00pm, Monday through Thursday or by appointment through Friday, June 30. The office is open during the month of July by appointment only. Appointments can be made by contacting principal Linda Gonzalez at 806-344-5423. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday resume on Monday, July 31.
At St. Anthony of Padua School, 410 East 13th Street, Dalhart (806-244-4811), the school office will be open Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. For new enrollment information or other questions, please contact Shay Batenhorst at 806-244-4811. From Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 9, the office will be open on weekdays from 9:00am to noon. The school will resume regular school hours of 7:40am to 4:00pm on the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 10.