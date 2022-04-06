Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference April 29-May 1

Amarillo—Ramsomed by the Precious Blood of Christ (1 Peter 1:17-21) is the theme of the 2022 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC), taking place Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1 at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Registration for the conference will be at the door only, for groups at $45 per person, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman, who added the registration fee will not include a conference t-shirt and other gifts.
“There will not be any family registrations available at the door unless the adults have proof of their Safe Environment training,” he said.
The conference begins April 29 with registration at 1:00pm, with the conference starting at 5:00 and continuing until 10:00. The DCYC resumes April 30 with registration at 8:00am, with the conference running from 9:00am until 10:00pm. On May 1, attendees are encouraged to attend Mass at an Amarillo parish, then gather at 1:00pm at Wonderland Amusement Park, weather permitting.
On April 30, a Synodal discussion with youth will take place and Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is scheduled to celebrate Mass with the group at 4:30pm. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is scheduled that evening at 7:30, following dinner.
Leading Praise and Worship Music for DCYC is Franky Aguilera of Plainview.
The keynote speaker for the opening day of the conference will be School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman.
A native of Nazareth, Sister Mary Michael grew up on a farm as the youngest of nine children in a devout Catholic family. She first began considering the consecrated life in the eighth grade and simultaneously participated in track, cross country, band and basketball.
She was a member of the 1988 Class A state basketball championship team at Nazareth High School.
After attempting to ignore her call to the consecrated life for years, Sister Mary Michael finally came to the realization that God was calling her to a love relationship with Him. She followed her call at the age of 23 and has never looked back, while helping others to find that save love relationship with God.
The keynote speaker on April 30 will be Dr. Alex Gotay.
“Known as Dr. G, Alex is a dynamic, national teen and young adult speaker who uses his unique perspective and combines it with his passion, humor, creativity and stories to communicate the Good News in a way that connects with all teens, young adults and adults,” said Guzman. Dr. Gotay has keynoted at several national diocesan youth conferences, has been featured on EWTN, has spoken at the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) and travels the nation to speak at parishes, schools, retreats and youth events.
Making a return to the DCYC to provide Art Ministry is Marc Eckel.
Based in Warsaw, Ind., Eckel established Splat Experience in 2002 as a Christian Performance Art Ministry, whose focus is twofold: worship and evangelization. Splat Experience has performed presentations in Asia, Europe, Canada, Central America and throughout the United States. The ministry has performed nearly 1,200 times to an estimated live audience of 1.3 million viewers. Eckel was also featured at the 2013 DCYC and was featured on two tours with Casting Crowns in 2007-2008 and 2011. He is also an illustrator, novelist and an author of children’s books.
For additional information about the 2022 DCYC, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118, or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.