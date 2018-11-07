Amarillo—The 22 nd annual Diocesan Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe will take place Sunday, Dec. 2.



The theme of this year’s celebration is Mary Trusted in the Word of God, according to Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, and event coordinator.



The celebration will start at 2:00pm, with a pilgrimage beginning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1210 East 11th, continuing to the Amarillo Civic Center.



“If you are unable to make the walk you may meet the procession at the north entrance of the Amarillo Civic Center and join the procession from that point,” said Father Madrigal.



Upon the arrival of the procession at the Civic Center North Exhibit Hall at approximately 3:00pm, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo invited to concelebrate with Bishop Zurek. After Mass, several groups will serenade Our Lady and Matachines will be performing sacred dances. The celebration will conclude with the traditional serving of hot chocolate and sweet bread.



Pope Pius XII declared the Virgin of Guadalupe “Queen of Mexico and Empress of the Americas” in 1945 and “Patroness of the Americas” in 1946.



Saint John XXIII invoked her as “Mother of the Americas” in 1961, referring to her as Mother and Teacher of the Faith of All American populations.



For more information about the diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe or if you would like to participate in the celebration, please contact Deacon Pablo Morales at 282-7718.

