Amarillo—The public is invited and encouraged to take part in the 24th diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The theme of this year’s celebration is Let’s Walk Together With Jesus, Joseph and Mary.
The multi-cultural celebration begins at 2:00pm, with a pilgrimage starting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1210 East 11th, continuing to the Amarillo Civic Center, according to Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, and event coordinator.
“If you are unable to make the walk you may meet the procession at the north entrance of the Amarillo Civic Center and join the procession from that point,” he said.
Upon the arrival of the procession at the Civic Center North Exhibit Hall at approximately 3:00, Matachines will be performing sacred dances and the Rosary will be recited. At 4:00 Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass, with priests of the Diocese of Amarillo invited to concelebrate with Bishop Zurek. The celebration will conclude with the traditional serving of hot chocolate and sweet bread.
Pope Pius XII declared the Virgin of Guadalupe Queen of Mexico and Empress of the Americas in 1945 and Patroness of the Americas in 1946.
Saint John XXIII invoked her as Mother of the Americas in 1961, referring to her as Mother and Teacher of the Faith of All American populations.
For more information about the diocesan celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe or if you would like to participate in the celebration, please contact Deacon Pablo Morales at 806-282-7718.