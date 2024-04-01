Diocesan Knights Of Columbus Councils Providing Financial Assistance To Fire Victims

Amarillo—Knights of Columbus Councils throughout the Diocese of Amarillo have contributed over $10,000, as of March 26, to a fund to assist parishioners at two parishes who were affected by the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires.
“The Knights of Columbus have made these contributions to assist parishioners at Sacred Heart Church in Canadian and St. John the Evangelist Church in Borger,” said Sir Knight Joe Lafuente, Diocesan Deputy for the Knights of Columbus.
The following councils have donated between $500 to $2,500 for these two parishes: • Council #2778 at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford; • Council #2808 at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; • Council #3558 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • Council #4621 at St. Joseph’s Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, both in Amarillo; • Council #5061 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; and, • Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon
“Additional donations continue to be made to these parishes and to Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle for use at these two parishes,” Lafuente added.