Amarillo--The Diocesan Pastoral Center is closed for the New Year's Holiday weekend and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9:00am.



The Pastoral Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 so that operations can be transfered to the new facility at 4512 NE 24th. The Pastoral Center is scheduled to be fully operational from its new facility, beginning at 9:00am on Monday, Jan. 16.