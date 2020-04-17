Diocesan Priests Reflect On COVID-19 Pandemic

Amarillo—The West Texas Catholic asked priests of the Diocese of Amarillo to offer reflections they have shared with their parishioners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monsignor Joe Bixenman: “Selfishness is not the way of the Christian Life.
“Never in my whole life have I experienced anything like this. I would never have thought that churches and businesses would ever be closed to combat this invisible enemy of the corona virus! Never have I seen hoarding going on! I would think we were in wartime Europe. We have seen the best of people come to the aid of those in need. In contrast, we have also seen the selfishness of people on full display.
“Let’s look at the teachings of the Scriptures. Selfishness is definitely not what Christ has taught us. “Love your neighbor as yourself.” If we look at what is going on with some people, there is definitely no love of neighbor! In fact, the opposite is really true. People are purchasing large amount of products to the detriment of others. And some are even trying to sell these things to make money and raising the price to benefit themselves.
“There is no question that panic has set in for many. Panic pushed people to resort to desperate measures, even to the point of acting irrationally. This behavior may be rationalized to the point where one sincerely thinks they have the welfare of their family in the front of their mind.
“This is admirable, but misses the point, the bigger picture. In
Luke 10, Jesus was approached by a young man who asked a simple question. He asked who his neighbor is. Jesus responds with the now popular teaching of the Good Samaritan.
“This whole parable is very profound, but the end is one that is particularly touching. In
Luke 10:36-37 we read the following exchange: ‘
Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?’ He said, ‘The one who showed him compassion.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Go and do likewise.’”
“Are we really showing mercy when we are purchasing large quantities of items? No, not really. We are not allowing other hard working families to purchase said items for their families. It is the ultimate act of selfishness because one is basically saying that their needs are what matters, and the needs of others do not.
“I have often referred to
Matthew 25:40, one of my favorite passages, in how we treat others is a reflection of who we are as true Christians. In this passage from
Matthew, our Lord says something that should pierce any heart. In that passage Christ says, ‘
Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’
“The great Saints of the Church speak much about selfishness. St. Francis of Assisi once said, ‘Above all the grace and gifts that Christ gives to his beloved is that of overcoming self.’ St. Gregory the Great states, ‘The proof of love is in the works. Where love exists, it works great things, but when it ceases to act, it ceases to exist.’
“These two saints provide a lesson on Christian virtue. To act selfishly is to act in the absence of love. Through the grace that Christ gives us, we can overcome selfishness and show the love of Christ to others.
“Some people may take this to the extreme and say I am not to take care of myself and my family. There is quite a difference between stocking up and hoarding essential products.”
“Those in greatest need among us, such as the poor, elderly and sick, have not been able to purchase necessities because of this behavior. Purchase what you will use, and store a little bit, but leave some for others to function.
“If you are claiming to be a Catholic Christian and participating in this behavior then please ask yourself a question:
What would Jesus do? Yes, I realize that it is a catchphrase from the 1990’s, but it rings true. We are all in this together, and only looking out for each other will we stem the pandemic that we currently find ourselves in. Help where you can, purchase only what you need, don’t price gauge and love your neighbor. It will not only make the present environment a little better, but it will also do so going forward.”
Monsignor Joe Bixenman is a retired priest of the Diocese of Amarillo.
Father S. Christopher Schwind: “While we may not be able to celebrate Mass together, we are still a parish family and we can continue to pray together in spirit. Also, trust that God will take this evil plague that has befallen us and use it for His glory and our salvation. Always look for His grace, it is all around us.”
Father Schwind is parochial administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus and St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford.
Father Mitch Przepiora: “This epidemic is a difficult time for everyone. This is a time to stay more connected than ever, even if churchgoers cannot physically be together, they can still stand united. The coronavirus empties the pews in the Church, but not ravaged human hearts.
“I can see it personally, that during this difficult time, we are showing how much we stand together as a community of the Immaculate Conception Church in Vega. Our great Faith in God’s Providence makes us all as one family. The rich soil of human souls is the most beautiful image of Christ living in our hearts. We, with our deeds and prayer, paint the most beautiful picture of Christ.
“I would like to thank my parishioners who check on me diligently. I will support my community by celebrating private Masses sent via email of my spiritual reflections, and pray so that we may endure this difficult time together. We are one team, one orchestra, where in harmony each instrument has its own place.
“It is a wonderful time to express my gratitude to the Diocese of Amarillo, especially to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, for his communication to his flock and for providing all Catholics with the best spiritual care that could be given in these difficult times.”
Father Mitch Przepiora is pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Vega.
Father José Gómez: “The disciples from Emmaus walked the road in fear, lost, disheartened, discouraged without strength; they could not see clearly, they could not recognize Jesus Christ. They were fleeing Jerusalem, fearing to be recognized as followers of Jesus and be thrown in jail. When they recognized Jesus in the breaking of the bread and in the scriptures, their fear was gone, and they regained their strength. All believers need an encounter with Jesus to be healed from their fears.
“Why does this happen to us? I believe that Jesus Christ wants us to have an encounter with Him. Jesus rushes to help us. He wants to transform us, to purify us. Jesus is anxious to save us. Jesus wants your heart to burn with love for Him. Do not be afraid. Please follow the rules of health and hygiene.”
Father José Gómez is pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo.
Father Jim Schmitmeyer: “The word quarantine means forty, as in the forty days of Lent. Lately, I have drawn much strength from my parishioners’ deep connections with the Passion of the Lord, evident in the tears on their faces as I handed them palms from curbside; explicit in words—via phone calls and e-mails—that describe their fear, loneliness and loss of jobs as their way of trudging the Way of the Cross with Mother Mary and Simon of Cyrene.
“To love deeply is to suffer much. I could not wash my parishioners’ feet during Holy Week. But thanksgiving pours from my heart as ointment from an alabaster jar.”
Father Jim Schmitmeyer is pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett.
Father Scott L. Raef: “In the last week I’ve been aware of some of the passionate feelings in the Catholic community regarding the suspension of public Masses and, consequently, a time of fasting from receiving the Holy Eucharist. Please remember that although we’re all facing a necessary time away from Holy Communion in order to love our neighbor by keeping a fast-spreading virus at bay, it is, like all fasting, an opportunity to be emptied so as to recognize our deepest hunger for God. Still joined together as the living and mystical Body of Christ beyond distance and dimensions, Christ Jesus has promised that while He is especially with us in the Eucharist, He is present to us in the grace of our baptism alive in us, the Spirit of our confirmation strengthening us, His Holy and living Word in the Scriptures and His assurance that He has not and will not abandon us. In other words, Christ is among us and in us, no less powerful and present to us (although certainly not as sensed and materially accessible) in our need than when He meets us at the altar. The Eucharist is the source and summit of our Christian lives—but in between this foundation and peak He is above, underneath, inside and all around us with His sustenance. We can count on it and allow it to buoy our sagging spirits even as we look forward to gathering around the altar again, as it should be. Please take care of yourselves and trust in Jesus, present most fully yet not exclusively in Mass and sacrament.”
Father Scott L. Raef is pastor of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon.
Father Anthony Raju Yanamala: “Trust in the Lord Jesus.
“There is always a time for everything on this earth. Hence God is in control of everything. God did not intend to see the suffering of human beings, but the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, heals us, comforts us and blesses us. In this time of Pandemic, the whole humanity is in pain and suffering in Body and Soul. This is time to look at the Cross of Christ and be strong in our Faith. Let us hope in the healing presence of Jesus and praying for one another. Let us trust in the Lord always.”
Father Anthony Raju Yanamala is parochial administrator of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman and Cristo Redentor, Gruver.
Father Lupe Mayorga: “I hope and pray that by now there have been some changes in your life like I’ve had.
“Before this COVID-19 pandemic, I was a busy priest in a wonderful parish and helping in the hospital as chaplain.
But there were some days that I did not have time to rest and sometimes I even was forgetting some basic things in my life.
“It is through this time that I had to deal with some feelings of fear, loss, loneliness and even some uncertainty about the future. I’ve had to re-learn how to stop, think and act. I am re-learning what the really important things or people are in my life. I am re-learning how to
TRUST more in God. I am praying everyday for my church, family and hospitals and the world.
“May God bless you during this time and bless those who are sick and especially that God will bless doctors and nurses who are fighting this disease.”
Father Lupe Mayorga is parochial administrator of St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo.
Father Jojireddy Konkala: “COVID-19 has made the whole world stop spinning for a while, emptied the streets and cities and closed the churches around the globe. As Catholics, we are suddenly faced with our parish doors being locked and limited access to the sacraments. This can be very disheartening. Now more than ever, we must hold fast to the great virtue of Hope. In the words of St. John Paul II, ‘Do not be afraid. Open wide the doors for Christ.’ We must open the doors of our hearts to Christ and trust in the Lord who will give us everything we need.
“As the saying goes ‘Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is…Life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you.’ Let us all remember then that every changing color of a leaf is beautiful and every changing situation of life is meaningful; both need a very clear vision.
“So, looking at this crisis, let us not be upset, angry, grumble or complain; instead let us remember that Pain is a sign that we are alive, Problems are a sign that we are strong and Prayer is a
HOPE we are not alone. We are running in circles looking for some cure to this disease, but in fact, what is needed right now is the humility to bend our knees on prayer. If we can acknowledge this truth and condition in our hearts and minds, our lives will be more meaningful, different and worthwhile.”
Father Jojireddy Konkala is parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler; and, St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock.
Father Arokiaraj Malapady: “I take this opportunity to let you know that I really miss you all a lot. I am offering Mass daily and praying for you all. I am also broadcasting via Facebook a weekday Mass. Join with me to pray together.
“These are difficult times for all of us. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. Thank You for taking COVID-19 seriously. The sacrifices you are making during this time—not able to attend Mass, closing businesses, cancelling gatherings and social distancing from those you love are not in vain. These are very important as we are trying to slow down and flatten the curve of this pandemic.
“We are all in this together, let us continue to have Faith in God and pray at Homes. Be safe. God bless you all.”
Father Arokiaraj “Raj” Malapady is parochial administrator of Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt and St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart.
Father Lawrence John, JCL: “At the present time, we are all experiencing the unprecedented scenario due to the COVID-19. The whole world is at a standstill; nonetheless the frontline responders. In fact, it has disrupted every sphere of life. This teaches us that life is a rollercoaster.
“We need to remind ourselves as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI says, ‘The world offers you comfort, but you were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.’ We are all spiritual beings. During this challenging time, no one is silent, except turning to God or crying out to Him for His help, no matter how big or powerful you are.
“Pray with the words of St. Faustina, ‘A humble soul does not trust itself, but places all its confidence in God.’ Contemplate the passion of the Christ who saved us.
“’Moreover, Christians are born for combat, whereof the greater the vehemence, the more assured, God willing, the triumph: ‘Have confidence; I have overcome the world’
(John 16:33), says Pope Leo XIII. Have a blessed Easter.”
Father Lawrence John, JCL, is pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart and St. Mary’s Church, Texline.
Monsignor Rex Nicholl: “In this difficult, anxious time, when God’s people have to stay at home, full of worry and uncertainty, may we remember that we are always in the hands of a loving Father. We may feel uncertain, but God’s love is certain and everlasting. This time of suffering too, will pass. We will pass over with Jesus, through this temporary time of Good Friday darkness to the lasting light of Easter. As
Romans 8 says, “All things work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose.” God can bring good out of evil. People may say what services they think are “essential,” but we can focus on what is essential for our salvation, what is really important: Faith, family, love of God and neighbor. When we’re unable to gather as a community of Faith, we can appreciate the Eucharist more. In our sorrows, we can pray as Jesus did in His agony in the garden, “Father, not my will, but Thy will be done.” In our worry, we can trust in Jesus, who assures us, ‘Do not be afraid. I am with you always, until the end of the world.’”
Monsignor Rex Nicholl is pastor of St. Martin de Porres Church, Amarillo.
Father Hrudaya Kondamudi: “Three numbers—1818, 1919, 2020. These numbers are very fancy. a person can see only one of these kind number in his/her lifetime. (except in some rare people). Now we are in 2020 and we have a different situation and experience. This situation is encouraging us to be in quarantine. At this juncture I would like to remember one of the great prophets in the Old Testament. He is none other than the prophet Elijah, who also spent a little while in quarantine in his life
(1 Kings 19th chapter). That time helped him very much. After that quarantine he came out as a changed person. As we are in a different situation and quarantine is very much encouraged, this time can make us like the prophet Elijah. I also think that this is an opportunity and our God is a loving God, who listens to all our prayers. By making use of this time we can come out as a changed person and become a blessing to our family, friends and community at large.”
Father Hrudaya Kondamudi is parochial administrator of St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle and Sacred Heart Church, White Deer.
Father Haider Quintero and Father Shane D. Wieck: “Our Lord Jesus fell down before the Father in His agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, saying, ‘If it be possible, let this cup pass from me. But not as I will, but as you will.’ From that moment forward, He was in silent peace for the duration of His trial, passion and even His death, expressing His total confidence in the Father through trustful surrender. In doing so, dear family, He teaches us something indispensable: we must suffer in union with Jesus, under the loving gaze of the Father, in order to be at peace. By falling down before the Father, we place our lives in the hands of He who is greater than the world and whose love is stronger than death. We miss you, we love you and we are praying for you, trusting with you in the Lord who makes all things new.”
Father Haider Quintero is pastor of St. Laurence Church, Amarillo. Father Shane D. Wieck is parochial vicar of St. Laurence Church.
Father Gregory Bunyan: “I always like to talk about a God in charge of everything and in moments like these, with the threat of the COVID-19, there is no exception.
“Three years ago one of my sisters was diagnosed with cancer, and as a priest living overseas far away from my family, with the burden of a parish life that sometimes it turns heavy and not easy.
“In those moments, when I lost my peace, the meaning of life and even the meaning of my call to the priesthood, the only person that helped me when I was worried, lonely and sad, was Our Lord Jesus Christ.
“I remember that when I was tempted in giving up and in losing my Faith, I repeated to myself; ‘God knows everything, He is still in charge, and in Him everything has a reason, and He knows the why of things.’
“Right after, there came to me this deep sense of peace, with a heart full of hope and knowledge that everything was going to be alright, and the feeling that Jesus was inviting me to trust Him, and the sense that He was near to me and to my family no matter the distance for living in another country.
“A year later my sister was diagnosed cancer-free. Today all seems like the past, a bad moment for my family but in the past. Now I feel so secure and I know that the Lord Jesus Christ knows the why of this situation we are living today.
“I invite you, my brothers and sisters, to trust more in Him, to be cautious with this new virus and do not doubt about His love and protection for you, your relatives and friends, and ask Him to help you to grow in Faith and to hope in Him; for the scripture says, ‘
No one who believes in Him will be put to shame.’
(Romans 10:11). With Christian love, God bless you all.”
Father Gregory Bunyan is pastor of St. Teresa of Jesus Church, Friona and St. Ann’s Church, Bovina.
Father Vijayabhaskar “Bhaskar” Rao Adusupalli: “
And now, thus says Yahweh, He who created you… Who formed you... Do not be afraid, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name and you are mine. Should you pass through the waters, I shall be with you; or through rivers, they will not swallow you up. Should you walk through fire, you will not suffer, and the flame will not burn you.”(Is 43:1-2)
“During this time of pandemic, our mighty God is inviting us to put our trust in Him and to be courageous. He knows what we are going through. He is watching us and walking with us amidst all these bad times.
“The Lord says ‘do not be afraid’ some 365 times in the entire Bible. God is telling us each day ‘Do not be afraid my child.’ Let us not give up our hope in the Lord. Our God is a faithful God who will never abandon us.
“Let us continue to pray for one another and help us to have a fruitful Easter season despite our current circumstances.”
Father Vijayabhaskar “Bhaskar” Rao Adusupalli is parochial administrator of Holy Family Church, Nazareth.
Father David Contreras: “I write these lines with love, hoping that you and everyone in your family are well.
“It is a difficult time—pandemic, confusion, insecurity, unemployment, uncertainty. But in the midst of all of this I write this note to remind us that God is here. I want to share with you something of St. Teresa of Calcutta because it says exactly what my heart wants to share with you in this situation we are experiencing:
“The only thing Jesus asks us at all times is that we surrender ourselves absolutely to Him, that we trust Him fully, renouncing our own to fulfill the path that is tracing us. It is not necessary for us to see clearly whether or not we are progressing on the path to holiness. The important thing is to walk in the Lord. The path to holiness begins by letting ourselves be emptied and transformed by Jesus Himself, so that our hearts are filled and we can then give of our abundance. Looking for it, by its knowledge, it will make us strong. Loving Him without looking back, without fear, believing that only Jesus is life. Serving Him, rejecting and forgetting everything that torments us because He is the one who will help us on the chosen path. We are not alone. Trust Him.”
Father David Contreras is pastor of Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia and St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress.