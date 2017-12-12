Diocesan V Encuentro Retreat Scheduled



Amarillo—The Diocesan V Encuentro team will conduct a retreat Saturday, Jan. 13 from 8:30am to 5:00pm in Bishop Zurek Parish Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton.



“What is the Encuentro? What is the objective?” asked Saharay Regalado, who is helping to coordinate the Diocesan V Encuentro Team. “I would like to share with you that the V Encuentro is a call to you and to me. We are the body of Christ and are called just like the disciples of Emmaus to encounter the Lord and go forth and bear witness to this powerful encounter and give fruit. Encuentro is a two-year process of missionary activity, consultation, leadership development and pastoral discernment in parishes, dioceses and episcopal regions that culminates with the Fifth National Encuentro.



“There are many objectives for the V Encuentro. One of them is a call to Catholic leaders in the United States to become authentic and joyful missionary disciples by giving witness to God’s love with a prophetic voice by encountering their Hispanic brothers and sisters in Christ, therefore embracing the cultural diversity in the church of the United States.



“Another, is to promote a vision of the Church in mission that develops effective pathways to invite, engage and form Hispanic Catholic youth, young adults and families and ecclesial movements to live out their baptismal vocation. This includes the promotion of the vocation to the priesthood and consecrated life.”



Regalado added that the Jan. 13 retreat is open to all, whether those already lived the five sessions at the parish level or not.



“This will be an opportunity to share our Faith, to listen and to be sent out as missionary disciples,” she said. “This retreat is also in preparation for our Diocesan Encuentro, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th.



For additional information on the Diocesan V Encuentro team and the Jan. 13 retreat, please call Father Hector J. Madrigal at St. Joseph’s Church, 355-5621.



