Diocese Needs New Chief Financial Officer

The Diocese of Amarillo is accepting applications for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The CFO is responsible for providing, developing and maintaining financial accountability standards and ethics for all diocesan matters. The CFO directs, manages and supervises the financial operations of the Pastoral Center in conjunction with the Bishop. The CFO manages the diocesan assets and advises management in financial operations. Applicant must be licensed as a Certified Public Accountant or have compatible experience. Familiarity with diocesan financial operations is preferred, but other accounting experience will be considered.
Experience as a chief finance officer or other high-level accounting or finance position is a plus. The position requires excellent communication and organizational skills. Applicants should have proficiency with information technology, including knowledge of spreadsheet, database, and accounting computer applications.