Diocese Seeking Inquirers For Deacon Formation Class

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is pleased to announce that the diocese is seeking inquirers for entry into the Deacon Formation Class of 2025.
The formation of a Permanent Diaconate Class requires a significant time commitment averaging 64 or more hours per month during the 4½ year process leading to ordination. Each year is comprised of no less than 11 full weekends, one weekend per month. The formation program requires men, along with their dedicated wives, to go through a rigorous formation program, which includes considerable emphasis on academics, pastoral, human and spiritual development, plus prayer/study group meetings, parish internship and charity ministry.
The Permanent Diaconate has been serving the Diocese of Amarillo since October 1977, when the first class was ordained by Bishop Lawrence M. DeFalco. Formation classes of 1981, 1988 and 1996 were ordained by Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen; the classes of 2001 and 2006 were ordained by Bishop John W. Yanta; and, the classes of 2011, 2016 and 2020 were ordained by Bishop Zurek. Now the tenth class of deacon formation is to begin—the Class of 2025.
If you are interested in finding out about becoming a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Amarillo please visit the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, for additional information. On that site, there is information for both husband and wife as to requirements and obligations for entry into the formation class.
The next step is to meet with the pastor at the parish you attend and share with him your interest. You may wish, if married, to have your wife also available to meet with the pastor.
If your pastor recommends you for the program then he will sign the registration form, have you and your wife (if married) sign and then he will forward the registration to the Diaconate Office.
Qualified applicants will be notified by the Diaconate Office as to the time and date of the first class.
The first semester is primarily designed to prepare inquirers and wives for all the 4½ year formation program entails and helps you, and if married your wife, discern what your vocations may be.
For further information visit the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org.
Deacon Blaine Westlake is Director of the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Amarillo.